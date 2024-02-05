इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2024 01:30:02      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Davis Cup Tennis: India drub Pakistan 4-0 to enter World Group I 

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

Doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha won their respective matches against their Pakistani rivals to give India a dominating 4-0 win over the hosts in the play-off tie in Islamabad and moved entry into the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I on Sunday.


Going into Day 2 with a 2-0 lead, India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni overcame a late challenge from Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in the doubles match to seal the tie.


The Indian pair outplayed the Pakistani duo in a two-hour encounter to register a 6-2, 7(7)-6(6) victory. This is India’s eighth straight victory against Pakistan in Davis Cup tennis.


Pakistan had replaced Barkatullah with Aqeel Khan for the all-important doubles match.However, this hardly had an impact on the Indians who displayed their intent right in the first game of the first set when they broke the Pakistanis to take 1-0 lead. Bhambri-Myneni then raced to a 4-1 lead after breaking the opponents in the fifth game.


The Pakistani duo saved two set points to pull back the seventh game but couldn’t stop the Indians from clinching the first set in 26 minutes.


The Pakistanis fought vigorously in the second set, holding their serve with better coordination. The rival pairs held their respective serves without dropping a point in the second and third game. The opposition resistance forced the match into the tie-breaker. Despite conceding a 2-0 lead early, the Pakistani team clawed its way back into the contest taking four consecutive points in the tie-break to sit comfortably at 4-2. Thereafter, the Indians conceded just one point and bagged the remaining five points to post victory in the match and an entry into the Davis Cup World Group I, scheduled for September.


In the fourth match, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha secured a straight set 6-3, 6-4 win over Muhammad Shoaib. This match was scheduled to be played between Ramkumar Ramanathan and Aqeel Khan but the lineup was changed.


Meanwhile, the dead rubber between Sriram Balaji and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi did not take place and the tie ended 4-0 in India’s favour. This was the Indian Davis Cup team’s first visit to Pakistan since 1964.
On the opening day of the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie, Ramkumar Ramanathan had beaten Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6(7)-7(3), 7(7)-6(4), 6-0, while Sriram Balaji provided straight sets 7-5, 6-3 win against Aqeel Khan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے سابق وزیراعظم عمران خان کو عام انتخابات سے پہلے ایک مرتبہ پھر سزا سنائی گئی ہے

پاکستان کے سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور اُن کی اہلیہ بشریٰ خا ...

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart