Night curfew imposed in Delhi till April 30 in view of rising Covid cases

AMN

Delhi government has imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 PM to 5 AM with immediate effect till 30th April. The decision was taken in the wake of increase in COVID 19 cases. There will be no restrictions on traffic movement during night curfew. People can get vaccinated but need to have an e-pass. Owners of ration, general, fruits, vegetables and medical stores will be allowed on e-pass. Print and electronic media personnel will also be allowed to move on e-pass.

Private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will remain exempted from night curfew. Passengers going to airports, railway stations and bus stations will be exempted if a valid ticket is produced. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment have also been exempted.

Buses, metros, autos and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement and transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.