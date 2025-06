Around 200 people have been killed and over one thousand are reportedly missing in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State due to devastating floods triggered by heavy rains over the past week. The torrential downpours wreaked havoc across Mokwa, a bustling market and farming town in Niger, submerging and washing away dozens of residential homes. Deputy Governor of Niger told media that hundreds remained unaccounted for despite ongoing rescue efforts nearly a week after the disaster.

Post navigation