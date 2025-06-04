India appreciates UK’s expression of solidarity in fight against terrorism

AMN

India has appreciated the UK government’s expression of solidarity and support in its fight against terrorism. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed New Delhi’s appreciation during his meeting with the Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Oliver Robbins, yesterday. The discussions were held during the 17th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations and the 1st Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue held in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and the UK are Comprehensive Strategic Partners. It said the India-UK Foreign Office Consultations provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK FTA and the Double Contribution Convention. Foreign Secretary and UK Permanent Under-Secretary discussed ways of strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and the financial sector, defence and security, counter-terrorism, technology, among others.