​ In South Korea, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung​ is projected to become the next president. As per​ exit polls released by the country’s​ leading broadcasters​, ​ Lee Jae-myung is expected to ​w​in following a closely watched snap election today.​ The exit polls show Lee securing over 51 percent of the vote, ahead of conservative rival Kim Moon Soo, who trails with over 39 percent.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes has b​egun. The winner is expected to emerge around midnight, when 70 to 80 per cent of the votes are expected to be ​tallied. ​ However, the vote count will continue till ​ tomorrow morning.

Lee Jae-myung will become the country’s new ​President after a snap election triggered by a brief period of martial law imposed by the now-impeached former leader Yoon Suk Yeol. ​

A 61-year-old former human rights lawyer ​Lee, who had made two failed attempts to reach the Presidential Blue House, rode a wave of public anger that followed Yoon’s declaration of martial law in early December last year.