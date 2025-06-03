Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Exit polls predicts Democrat Lee Jae-myung​ as next President of South Korea

Jun 3, 2025

WEB DESK

​ In South Korea, Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung​ is projected to become the next president. As per​ exit polls released by the country’s​ leading broadcasters​, ​ Lee Jae-myung is expected to ​w​in following a closely watched snap election today.​ The exit polls show Lee securing over 51 percent of the vote, ahead of conservative rival Kim Moon Soo, who trails with over 39 percent.
Meanwhile, the counting of votes has b​egun. The winner is expected to emerge around midnight, when 70 to 80 per cent of the votes are expected to be ​tallied. ​ However, the vote count will continue till ​ tomorrow morning.
Lee Jae-myung will become the country’s new ​President after a snap election triggered by a brief period of martial law imposed by the now-impeached former leader Yoon Suk Yeol. ​
A 61-year-old former human rights lawyer ​Lee, who had made two failed attempts to reach the Presidential Blue House, rode a wave of public anger that followed Yoon’s declaration of martial law in early December last year.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US withdraws about 500 troops from Syria as directed by Pentagon

Jun 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Mt. Kanchanjungha joint expedition gives new heights to Nepal-India relations, says Nepal’s Def Min

Jun 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka, Australia to strengthen maritime security

Jun 3, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंचों पर बयान, संसद में चुप्पी? विपक्षी दलों ने संसद का विशेष सत्र बुलाने की मांग तेज़ की

3 June 2025 10:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

سیاحت کی پرواز: 2035 تک بھارت میں 1.6 کروڑ نئی ملازمتوں کا امکان

3 June 2025 10:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पर्यटन में उड़ान: 2035 तक भारत में 1.6 करोड़ नई नौकरियों की संभावना

3 June 2025 9:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India to Create 16 Million Tourism Jobs by 2035: WTTC

3 June 2025 9:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!