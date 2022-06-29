NIA to take over the investigation into the Udaipur brutal murder

AMN

Union Home Ministry has directed the National Investigation Agency to take over the investigation of the brutal murder in Udaipur yesterday. In a tweet, the Ministry said, the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated.

On Tuesday evening, the MHA had rushed an NIA team led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer to Udaipur to undertake initial probe to ascertain involvement of any terror group, as the manner in which the gruesome crime was committed indicated an ISIS imprint, the officials said.

The gruesome crime was committed in Udaipur’s Maldas area and after the incident the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about their act of beheading a man, and also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajasthan Police arrested the two accused within hours of the incident.