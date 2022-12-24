NIA raids 14 locations across J&K in terror case

AMN

The National Investigation Agency today conducted searches at 14 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a case related to spreading of terrorist activities by the terrorist outfits in the region. During its searches, the agency seized various incriminating materials including digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices, etc.

NIA informed that the case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and overground workers of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders. It further stated that they are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in J & K, targeting minorities, and security personnel, and spreading communal disharmony. Further investigation into the case is underway.