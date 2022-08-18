NIA conducts raids at multiple locations across Jammu in connection with arms dropping via drones from Pakistan

AMN / NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducting raids at multiple locations across Jammu. NIA sleuths conducting raids at Kathua, Samba and Doda districts in connection with recovery of arms and ammunition dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan along the International Border in Arnia sector.

The NIA personnel were seen at the residence of Faisal Muneer, the main accused in the drone-dropping case, who was arrested last month.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have made several arrests in recent months in the drone case.

Jammu and Kashmir Police also recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone in Toph village located near the international border. The raids are still underway.