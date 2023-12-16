इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 01:18:02      انڈین آواز

NIA arrests two accused during its raids across four States in PLFI extortion and levy collection case

Published On: By

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two accused during its raids across four States in a People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) extortion and levy collection case. The accused were searched across Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi as part of the NIA action today. The Investigation Agency also seized two Pistols, three lakh rupees cash, incriminating materials as well as gold and silver jewellery in addition to the Indian Army uniform. NIA had registered the case suo moto in October this year under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act following information about financing of terrorist activities through extortion by PLFI cadres. NIA investigations so far have revealed that cadres of the banned organization were involved in generating funds through extortion from various coal traders, transporters, railway contractors and businessmen in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. They were also conspiring to commit various terrorist activities, including attacks on the security forces, murder, arson, and use of explosives to create terror in the society. NIA said that as per the investigations, the PLFI cadres were also involved in other nefarious activities, such as recruitment and procurement of arms and ammunition, apart from collection of levy.

