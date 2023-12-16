इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 02:49:06      انڈین آواز

EVM, Seat sharing to be top agenda of INDIA next meeting

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Seat sharing and issue of EVM will be on the top of agenda when INDIA alliance of 28 opposition parties will meet on Dec 19 in Ashoka Hotel here to discuss next course of action for the next general elections.

file photo

The meeting assume great significance after Congress Party’s poor performance in the just concluded assembly polls.When many political pundits and exit polls had predicted straight win for Congress Party in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections but the outcome of the results have surprised everybody and many senior congress leaders like Dighvijay Singh and Bhupesh Baghel in the review meeting of the Congress Party have blamed EVM for this schoking results.Ironically, top leadership of the Congress Party have never raised any doubt on EVM but some senior leaders have questioned and echoed their sentiments in public.Surprisingly, many opposition partners have expressed their views publicly and on record said that EVM machine should be banned and elections should be held with Ballot Papers.In the forth coming INDIA alliance meetings apart from seat sharing issue a common ground will be reached on the issue of EVM and alliance may knock the door of Apex court.Meanwhile, Congress Party have been accused of delaying seat sharing issue but it is learn that by end of this meeting some concrete actions on seat sharing will be decided.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart