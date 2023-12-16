EVM, Seat sharing to be top agenda of INDIA next meeting

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Seat sharing and issue of EVM will be on the top of agenda when INDIA alliance of 28 opposition parties will meet on Dec 19 in Ashoka Hotel here to discuss next course of action for the next general elections.

file photo

The meeting assume great significance after Congress Party’s poor performance in the just concluded assembly polls.When many political pundits and exit polls had predicted straight win for Congress Party in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections but the outcome of the results have surprised everybody and many senior congress leaders like Dighvijay Singh and Bhupesh Baghel in the review meeting of the Congress Party have blamed EVM for this schoking results.Ironically, top leadership of the Congress Party have never raised any doubt on EVM but some senior leaders have questioned and echoed their sentiments in public.Surprisingly, many opposition partners have expressed their views publicly and on record said that EVM machine should be banned and elections should be held with Ballot Papers.In the forth coming INDIA alliance meetings apart from seat sharing issue a common ground will be reached on the issue of EVM and alliance may knock the door of Apex court.Meanwhile, Congress Party have been accused of delaying seat sharing issue but it is learn that by end of this meeting some concrete actions on seat sharing will be decided.