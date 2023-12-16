इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 03:02:43      انڈین آواز

Parliament security breach: Lalit Jha’s father, brother express shock over his involvement in incident

Leave a comment
Published On: By
lalit jha

AMN / WEB DESK

Relatives of Lalit Mohan Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the Parliament security breach have expressed shock disbelief over his involvement in incident.

Shambhu Jha, the elder brother of Lalit Mohan Jha,has expressed shock over the incident, stating that the entire family is still in a state of disbelief.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Lalit Jha, was sent to a seven-day police remand by Patiala House court on Friday. Lalit Jha was produced before the house court after being arrested in Delhi on Thursday.

The Parliament security breach was meticulously planned for months before its execution on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. On December 13, two people- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. Without wasting a second, the two released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Meanwhile Sagar Sharma, one of the two men who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters, maintained for some years a diary in which he often wrote “Inquilab Zindabad” on top of the page and at one stage talked about “dying for the nation”.

“I have given my life to the nation. I have taken a step towards freedom. Now the turn will come to die for the nation. I have already rested a lot,” he wrote in Hindi on June 13, 2015.

Sharma (28), a resident of Ramnagar in Lucknow, maintained the diary from 2015 to 2021, keeping it along with his books that included crime novels and a Hindi translation of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf, police officials said.

Family members of Sharma gave the diary to the local police who then handed it over to their Delhi counterparts investigating Wednesday’s security breach in Parliament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart