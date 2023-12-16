Parliament security breach: Lalit Jha’s father, brother express shock over his involvement in incident

lalit jha

AMN / WEB DESK

Relatives of Lalit Mohan Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the Parliament security breach have expressed shock disbelief over his involvement in incident.

Shambhu Jha, the elder brother of Lalit Mohan Jha,has expressed shock over the incident, stating that the entire family is still in a state of disbelief.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Lalit Jha, was sent to a seven-day police remand by Patiala House court on Friday. Lalit Jha was produced before the house court after being arrested in Delhi on Thursday.

The Parliament security breach was meticulously planned for months before its execution on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. On December 13, two people- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. Without wasting a second, the two released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Meanwhile Sagar Sharma, one of the two men who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters, maintained for some years a diary in which he often wrote “Inquilab Zindabad” on top of the page and at one stage talked about “dying for the nation”.

“I have given my life to the nation. I have taken a step towards freedom. Now the turn will come to die for the nation. I have already rested a lot,” he wrote in Hindi on June 13, 2015.

Sharma (28), a resident of Ramnagar in Lucknow, maintained the diary from 2015 to 2021, keeping it along with his books that included crime novels and a Hindi translation of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf, police officials said.

Family members of Sharma gave the diary to the local police who then handed it over to their Delhi counterparts investigating Wednesday’s security breach in Parliament.