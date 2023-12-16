इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 01:18:17      انڈین آواز

Rs 38,000 cr invested for infrastructure development in Fisheries sector in last 10 years: Dr L Murugan

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Dr L Murugan has said that around 38 thousand crore rupees have been invested for infrastructure development in Fisheries sector in the last 10 years.

Talking to media outside the Parliament on Friday, Mr Murugan said, out of this, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is being implemented with 20,000 crore rupees. He said, ISRO is playing a major role in providing satellite communication and transponder communication to fishermen going for deep sea fishing. The Minister said, the facility will help fishermen locating fishing zones.

