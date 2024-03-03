NIA arrests absconding accused in Nizamabad PFI case

@NIA_India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused in the Nizamabad PFI case involving an anti-India conspiracy. The State Secretary for the Popular Front of India, PFI Telangana North, Abdul Saleem is the 15th accused arrested in the case. He was nabbed from Mydukur in Kadappa district of Andhra Pradesh. The investigation also revealed that he was involved in radicalisation and recruitment of impressionable Muslim youth into the PFI. He was also sending them to Terror Training Camps for weapons training to equip them to further the organisation’s nefarious anti-India agenda.