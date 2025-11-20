NHS Supply Chain Selects TCS to Transform Healthcare Delivery using AI & Cloud

LONDON | MUMBAI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been selected by the National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain for application development support and maintenance of its core business systems and cloud infrastructure platforms, over a period of 5 years. TCS will deploy a host of cloud and AI-enabled solutions to modernise NHS Supply Chain’s IT systems and enhance overall operational efficiency.

This partnership brings together TCS’ global experience in large-scale transformation and NHS Supply Chain’s ambition to create a modern, adaptable organisation built around people, purpose, and performance. To accelerate the value NHS Supply Chain provides to frontline care, TCS will replace legacy systems with a modern Supply Chain ERP solution for faster time to market, seamless scalability and enhanced customer satisfaction aligned with NHS Supply Chain’s vision of helping the NHS put patients first. TCS will also transform legacy operations into a product and platform-based IT operating model to meet the ever-growing needs of the healthcare providers system.

Matthew Wynn, Executive Director Data and Technology, NHS Supply Chain, said, “Our partnership with TCS will play a pivotal role in the NHS Supply Chain Modernisation Programme. Working alongside our teams, TCS will help modernise our legacy systems into a more streamlined, cloud-based environment. This shift will strengthen our resilience, improve user experience, and enable us to respond faster to changing business and customer needs. Ultimately it will enhance our operational efficiency and service delivery as we work towards our commitment to unlock over £1 billion in recurrent value by 2030.”

This collaboration will contribute to the thousand plus suppliers, delivering over eight million orders to over 17,000 locations that makes up the NHS Supply Chain network. The transformation will enable NHS Supply Chain to make smarter deliveries and operate more strategically. Once complete, its enhanced IT capabilities will better support frontline healthcare services in delivering high-quality patient care while navigating cost pressures.

Beyond technical transformation, TCS will support NHS Supply Chain in ensuring that the changes are sustainable by introducing better governance, evolve the existing delivery frameworks and embed an agile, future-ready mindset across the organisation. This move supports the sustainability commitments of the NHS, will improve efficiency by lowering its environmental impact, and help deliver accurate and cohesive monitoring processes to measure these metrics.

Vinay Singhvi, Head, UK & Ireland, TCS, said, “TCS has decades of experience in taking large, complex legacy systems and modernising them using solutions like cloud and AI-enabled platforms. Our work will replace the existing legacy system with a state-of-the-art supply chain ERP solution to help NHS Supply Chain deliver more for less and enhance patient experience. TCS has operated in the UK for over 50 years, and we recently committed to hiring and training over 5,000 new UK based workers and they will, in part, support transformative projects like these.”

This partnership is a testament to TCS’ commitment to being a trusted innovation partner for leading businesses in the UK. With a 50-year presence in the region, TCS works with over 200 of the nation’s top brands. The organisation holds a leadership position in software and IT services in the UK and has also been ranked the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in the UK in an independent survey of CIOs from the largest IT spending organisations in the country.