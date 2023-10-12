NHRC notice to Bihar Govt over reported dumping of remains of road accident victim in Muzaffarpur

AMN / WEB DESK

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Bihar Government over the reported dumping of the remains of a road accident victim by police personnel in a canal in Muzaffarpur.

Taking suo moto cognizance of media reports, the commission has asked the state Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to send a detailed report within four weeks in this regard. It has also asked to include action taken against the responsible police personnel and steps taken by the State on the implementation of the NHRC Advisory. The Advisory contains guidelines for upholding the dignity and protecting the rights of the dead.