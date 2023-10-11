J&K: President Droupadi Murmu urges upon youth to adopt path of development for holistic growth of the nation

AMN

In Kashmir Valley, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, urged upon the youth to adopt the path of development and discipline for holistic growth of the nation. She was addressing the 20th Convocation of University of Kashmir. The President presented medals and degrees to the scholars of the varsity. The President said, it was a matter of pride that around 55 percent of enrolled students in the Kashmir University were girls.



President Murmu said that the women and girls in the country were showing exemplary leadership qualities and added that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ 2023 would prove to be a revolutionary step towards women-led development. Stating that it was the responsibility of everyone to preserve the ecology of Kashmir, the President added that she was impressed by the work done in the fields of glaciology, biodiversity, conservation, and the Himalayan Ice-Core Laboratory in the region.



Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha and Vice Chancellor of the University, Neelofer Khan also spoke on the occasion.



Meanwhile, in the evening the President interacted with members of local tribal groups and women of self-help groups at Raj Bhavan.