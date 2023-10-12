ECI orders transfer of several senior officials ahead of assembly elections in Telangana

AMN / HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India has ordered transfer of several senior officials ahead of assembly elections in Telangana.

Two days after the schedule was announced for the Assembly elections, the Commission has directed to transfer 13 District Collectors and Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police. Accordingly, transfer came into effect relating to Collectors of four districts who are District Election Officers and SPs of several districts with immediate effect. In addition, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad C.V. Anand, Warangal CP V. Ranganath and Nizamabad CP V. Satyanarayana were also transferred.



State Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has been directed to leave the additional portfolios of Principal Secretary of Excise, Commercial Taxes and Endowments she was holding. She was directed to appoint Principal Secretary rank officers to these portfolios with immediate effect. The officials figured in the list of transferees were asked to hand over charge to officers below their rank immediately and report before the government for further orders.