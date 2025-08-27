NHRC Issues Notices to UP Chief Secretary, DGP Over Death at De-addiction Centre

AMN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh over the reported death of a man at a De-addiction centre. Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the commission has sought a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

It said that a 38-year-old man died of alleged torture at a De-addiction centre in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It added that he was declared dead at AIIMS, New Delhi, when brought from the centre for treatment on the 19th of this month. The Commission has observed that if the contents of the news report is true, it raises serious issues of violation of human rights.