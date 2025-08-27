Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC Issues Notices to UP Chief Secretary, DGP Over Death at De-addiction Centre

Aug 27, 2025
NHRC Issues Notices to UP Chief Secretary, DGP Over Death at De-addiction Centre

AMN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh over the reported death of a man at a De-addiction centre.  Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the commission has sought a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

It said that a 38-year-old man died of alleged torture at a De-addiction centre in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It added that he was declared dead at AIIMS, New Delhi, when brought from the centre for treatment on the 19th of this month. The Commission has observed that if the contents of the news report is true, it raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Katra Landslide, Announces Ex-Gratia

Aug 27, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC Issues Notices to UP govt over Gang Rape and Death of Disabled Woman

Aug 27, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana on High Alert as Torrential Rains Flood Villages, Disrupt Festivities

Aug 27, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Venezuela Deploys Military Drones and Naval Vessels to Patrol Caribbean Coastline

27 August 2025 8:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Launches Massive Drone Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

27 August 2025 8:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Northern Railway Cancels 45 Trains, Short-Terminates 25 Amid Heavy Rains in Jammu

27 August 2025 8:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Katra Landslide, Announces Ex-Gratia

27 August 2025 8:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!