NHRC Issues Notices to UP govt over Gang Rape and Death of Disabled Woman

Aug 27, 2025
NHRC Issues Notices to UP Officials Over Alleged Gang Rape and Death of Disabled Woman

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh over the reported gang rape of a speech and hearing impaired woman. Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the commission has sought a a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.  It said that the victim was found dead at her house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on the 21st of this month. 

It added that the two alleged perpetrators who had abducted her when she was walking alone on an isolated stretch and sexually assaulted her have been arrested. The Commission has observed that if the contents of the news report is true, it raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

