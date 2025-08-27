J&K: LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Katra Landslide, Announces Ex-Gratia

Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a landslide triggered by a cloudburst in Adhkwari on the track of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra and announced ex-gratia relief for the victims’ families.

Calling the incident “very unfortunate,” Manoj Sinha said, “Precious lives have been lost in this natural tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” Sinha also visited Narayana Hospital in Katra to meet those injured in the incident.

Several people are currently undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable. The LG assured that the best possible medical care is being provided to every injured person. He further announced that, as per the government’s relief policy, the next of kin of each deceased will receive 5 lakh compensation, while those injured will be given 50 thousand. The LG also directed the administration to provide every possible assistance to the affected families and ensure proper arrangements for managing the aftermath of the disaster. “The fury of nature in the region is a matter of concern. We stand with the people in this hour of grief and assure them of all possible support,” Sinha added.