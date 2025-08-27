Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Telangana on High Alert as Torrential Rains Flood Villages, Disrupt Festivities

Aug 27, 2025

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the state administration to remain on high alert after heavy rains battered several districts, flooding villages, damaging roads, and disrupting normal life since Tuesday night.

Overflowing rivulets, lakes, and ponds have inundated low-lying areas, cutting off road connectivity to many villages. In Medak and Sangareddy districts, several residential colonies were submerged, while road networks suffered heavy damage. Traffic came to a standstill on the Narayankhed–Kangti road as floodwaters gushed across the stretch, while a culvert near Lakshmapur village in Kamareddy district was washed away.

According to official data, Peddashankarampet in Medak recorded the state’s highest rainfall of 20.4 cm, followed by Tekmal (20.1 cm) and Ramayampet (17.9 cm). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts, including Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, with thunderstorms and gusty winds also forecast.

The downpour has dampened Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with idol installations and festive activities severely hit in several towns and villages. Moderate showers in Hyderabad since Tuesday night disrupted preparations and processions in parts of the city.

The Chief Minister has asked officials to evacuate people from old or weak houses, ensure uninterrupted power supply near Ganesh pandals, and intensify sanitation drives to prevent waterlogging and possible outbreaks of disease. The Irrigation Department has been tasked with closely monitoring ponds and water bodies vulnerable to breaches.

Departments including HYDRAA, GHMC, SDRF, Fire Services, and Police have been instructed to coordinate relief operations and restrict vehicular movement in inundated areas. The Medical and Health Department has been told to stockpile medicines and organise health camps in flood-hit zones.

Officials warned that inflows into low-lying causeways and streams could rise further if the rains persist. With the IMD predicting more intense spells in the coming days, the state remains on high alert to minimise damage and ensure public safety.

