Punjab Floods: Rescue Ops Underway as Rivers Overflow, Dams Release Water

Aug 27, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

As overflowing Raavi, Beas and Sutlej rivers are creating trouble in many parts of the bordering state of Punjab, an alert has already been sounded across the flood-affected districts, and rescue and relief operations are on to take out the stranded people to safer places. Controlled release of water from Ranjit Sagar Dam, Pong and Bhakra Dam is further adding to the grim situation.  

Leaves of all the government officials have been cancelled, and holidays in schools have been declared till August 30th.

As seven districts – Fazilka, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran are already on high alert, some areas of Amritsar in the Ajnala sector have also been inundated, and relief operations are on. Over 400 students and teachers are reportedly stranded in a day-boarding Navodya Vidyala in a village in Gurdaspur waiting for evacuation.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, BSF, NDRF and Punjab Police are doing their best to reach out to the needy and take them to safer places. The aviation corps of the Indian Army, in a daring rescue operation, has rescued 22 persons, including CRPF personnel, from a building at Madhopur headworks in Pathankot early morning today. Similarly, the Border Security Force has evacuated over 85 villagers from Dinanagar in Gurdaspur and Ferozepur.

Jalandhar-Jammu National Highway has been closed due to damage to a Lakahnpur-Madhopur bridge over the Raavi River. However, medical emergencies are being taken care of. State Cabinet Ministers with local administration are on their toes to deal with any emergency situation.

