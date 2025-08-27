J&K: Landslide near Vaishno Devi claim several lives; Relief Operation Continue

AMN / WEB DESK

Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, after a massive landslide struck the route to the Vaishno Devi Shrine, claiming several lives. The incident, triggered by heavy rainfall, was confirmed by Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh, who said multiple casualties and injuries had been reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. He assured that the administration is extending all necessary support to those affected and is personally monitoring the situation.

Swift response teams from the 6th Battalion of the CRPF rushed to the spot, evacuating the injured to the Community Health Centre in Katra. Security forces also assisted stranded pilgrims and provided emergency medical and logistical aid. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said rescue efforts are being closely coordinated by the SDRF, NDRF, paramilitary forces, Army, and Air Force. He noted that while the water level of the Tawi river has receded, the Chenab river is still flowing near danger level.

Authorities have made the restoration of electricity, water supply, and mobile connectivity their top priority, with teams working through the night. Schools and colleges have been ordered closed, and residents have been urged to avoid non-essential travel.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also conveyed condolences and directed officials to provide immediate relief and compensation to the injured and families of the deceased.

Elsewhere in Jammu division, incessant rains have triggered multiple landslides between Banihal, Ramban, Udhampur, and Nagrota, disrupting traffic and endangering travellers. The historic Mughal Road, linking Rajouri and Poonch with Shopian in Kashmir, has also been shut due to landslides and mudslides at several points.

As weather conditions remain unstable, the focus remains on saving lives, restoring essential services, and ensuring the safety of pilgrims and residents in the affected areas.

CM Omar brief PM Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation arising from heavy rains and flooding in the Jammu region and expressed gratitude for his assurance of continued assistance to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Relentless rains pounded large parts of Jammu province on Tuesday, causing havoc in the region that witnessed landslides, inundation of low-lying areas and the washing away of several roads and bridges.