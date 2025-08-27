Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Festive Dawn of Devotion and Togetherness

Staff Reporters

India today celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with great enthusiasm and devotion. The festival, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha—the remover of obstacles and symbol of wisdom—began this morning and will continue for ten days, concluding with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6. In different parts of the country, particularly Maharashtra , homes, temples, and community pandals have come alive with colourful decorations, devotional music, and the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!”.

The day began with families and communities installing Ganesha idols, followed by special prayers, offerings of modaks, and cultural performances. The Madhyahna Puja Muhurat, considered the most auspicious period for worship, fell in the late morning, when devotees performed rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and peace. This year, astrologers have noted several favourable yogas aligning with the festival, believed to enhance the positive energy of the occasion.

In Mumbai, massive crowd gathered at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, where aarti was performed amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. The temple witnessed an overwhelming turnout from early morning, with devotees braving the crowd to catch a glimpse of the idol.

Devotees from across the country arrived for darshan. One devotee shared, “It feels like we have come to heaven. This experience cannot be expressed in words.”

In Mumbai, the arrival of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja once again drew massive crowds, symbolising both devotion and community spirit. The idol, designed with sustainability in mind, reflects growing awareness about eco-friendly practices during the festival. Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh and other famous idols across India also became focal points of devotion, attracting thousands of visitors.

The festival is not only religious but also deeply social and cultural. Processions with drums, music, and dance have begun filling the streets, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration. Communities have organised collective prayers, cultural programmes, and charity initiatives, showcasing the festival’s role in strengthening bonds beyond faith.

Traditional beliefs also continue to hold significance, with devotees observing age-old customs such as avoiding moon-sighting during specific times. Meanwhile, schools, banks, and financial markets in many parts of the country remain closed today, underlining the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi in public life.

As the celebrations unfold, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 stands out as a blend of devotion, cultural pride, and modern awareness. For millions, the festival is both a spiritual homecoming and a communal expression of hope—invoking Lord Ganesha to remove obstacles and bless the nation with harmony and prosperity.

President Murmu wishes people on Ganesh Chaturthi

President Droupadi Murmu has wished on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today. In a social media post, the President said that the festival is celebrated with great joy and devotion as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, revered as the deity of wisdom and discernment. She expressed hope that Lord Ganesh, known as the remover of obstacles, continues to guide the nation on the path of individual and national progress.

The President also urged citizens to remain committed to building a strong and self–reliant nation while embracing an environmentally friendly lifestyle.