Mohan Bhagwat lnaugurates lecture series on 100 Years of RSS

Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat today emphasised that discussions within the organisation should focus on facts, not perceptions. He said this while addressing the inaugural session of a three-day lecture series on 100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons.

Addressing the gathering, RSS Chief underscored that the only way to make the nation great once again is by the qualitative development of the society and participation of the entire society in the country’s progress.

Mr Bhagwat added that the angh has a culture of living together in harmony. He also lauded the work and dedication of the volunteers towards the Sangh.