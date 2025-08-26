Flood Fury in Jammu and Kashmir: 10 Dead, Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended

AMN / WEB DESK

Relentless rainfall over the past 24 hours has triggered a flood emergency across the Jammu division, claiming at least 10 lives and causing widespread disruption. Authorities have suspended the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, while declaring closure of all government offices except emergency services in affected districts.

Landslides Claim Lives on Shrine Route

Six people died and 18 others were injured in landslides on the Trikuta Hills route leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine. The Himkoti track has been closed for safety reasons. Rescue teams are clearing debris, while pilgrims have been evacuated.

Deaths Reported in Doda District

Four fatalities were confirmed in Doda district, where heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and landslides. Villages such as Marmat and Tanta are among the worst hit, with three footbridges and 15 houses washed away. Several families have been shifted to safer locations.

Services Disrupted

Electricity and internet services have been hit in several parts of Jammu region. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has postponed Class 10 and 11 exams scheduled for tomorrow, while schools across the division remain closed for a second day.

Traffic has been halted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), the Jammu-Udhampur up-tube, and the Katra–Shiv Khori road due to landslides and waterlogging.

Rivers Swell, Situation “Serious”

Rivers including the Tawi, Chenab, Neru, and Kalnai are flowing above danger levels. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the situation “serious” and released emergency funds to Deputy Commissioners. A high-level meeting in Srinagar reviewed flood mitigation and directed officials to remain on high alert.

Relief and Rescue Efforts

Rescue operations are underway in multiple districts, led by SDRF, police, and local administration. Leave for officials involved in flood relief has been cancelled. Advisories have been issued warning of possible cloudbursts, fresh landslides, and flash floods in the coming days, with the Meteorological Department forecasting more rain.

Helpline Numbers Issued

Authorities have circulated emergency contact numbers for public assistance:

Jammu: 0191-2571616, 0191-2520542

0191-2571616, 0191-2520542 Samba: 01923-241004

01923-241004 Kathua: 01922-238796

01922-238796 Doda: 95967-762043

95967-762043 Kishtwar: 94842-17492

These helplines are active on official social media platforms. Residents are urged to contact them in emergencies and stay away from rivers and nallahs.