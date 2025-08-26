Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED conducts search operations in 13 different locations across the Delhi-NCR region

Aug 26, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting search operations at 13 different locations across Delhi-NCR, including the residence of former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a case related to the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam.

ED is conducting search operations into the alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects sanctioned during the Aam Aadmi Party government’s tenure. Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Saurabh Bhardwaj, along with private contractors and government officials, in this regard.

The agency said that the operations are based on material collected during the course of investigation and allegations contained in the FIR regarding large-scale corruption, unjustified cost escalations, and misappropriation of funds in health infrastructure projects. The search teams have covered the residential premises of Saurabh Bhardwaj, as well as the offices and residences of the private contractors involved in the projects, to trace evidence relating to the diversion and laundering of public funds.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mohan Bhagwat lnaugurates lecture series on 100 Years of RSS

Aug 27, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Flood Fury in Jammu and Kashmir: 10 Dead, Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended

Aug 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Orange Alert Issued over Rising Ganga River Water Levels

Aug 26, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Warfare evolving rapidly, need to anticipate new threats: Rajnath Singh

27 August 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Asia Cup Hockey Championship nears as teams arrive in Rajgir

27 August 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CAIT Organises Trader’s Conference on Next-Gen GST Reforms in Delhi

27 August 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mohan Bhagwat lnaugurates lecture series on 100 Years of RSS

27 August 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!