ED conducts search operations in 13 different locations across the Delhi-NCR region

AMN / NEW DELHI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting search operations at 13 different locations across Delhi-NCR, including the residence of former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, in a case related to the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam.

ED is conducting search operations into the alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects sanctioned during the Aam Aadmi Party government’s tenure. Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Branch of Delhi Police had registered an FIR against Saurabh Bhardwaj, along with private contractors and government officials, in this regard.

The agency said that the operations are based on material collected during the course of investigation and allegations contained in the FIR regarding large-scale corruption, unjustified cost escalations, and misappropriation of funds in health infrastructure projects. The search teams have covered the residential premises of Saurabh Bhardwaj, as well as the offices and residences of the private contractors involved in the projects, to trace evidence relating to the diversion and laundering of public funds.