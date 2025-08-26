Bihar: Orange Alert Issued over Rising Ganga River Water Levels

AMN / PATNA

The Central Water Commission has issued an orange alert regarding the severe rise in the water level of the Ganga River at several locations in Bihar, including Patna and Bhagalpur. The Commission has also issued warnings about the flooding in several areas as the water level was registered above the danger level this morning at various gauge stations.

In its special bulletin, the Commission stated that the water level of the Ganga River has crossed the danger mark at several locations. Therefore, people need to exercise caution and remain alert.

According to the Commission, the water level of the river at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna has surpassed the danger mark. This morning, the water level of the river in Azamabad and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur was also recorded near the danger mark.

The Commission also reported that other rivers in the Ganga Basin are in spate. In Khagaria, the water level of the Kosi River at Baltara has risen significantly, and a similar increase has been recorded at Kursela in Katihar.

The Commission stated that the water level of the Punpun River in Kinjhar in Arwal district is above the danger mark. In Patna district, the Punpun River is flowing at Shripalpur one meter above the danger mark.

The water level of the Sone River is also rising rapidly and has been recorded around 1 meter above the danger mark at Yadunathpur in Rohtas district.