Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

BSF-BGB border conference kicks off in Dhaka

Aug 27, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The 56th Director General (DG)-level border talks between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began on Tuesday at the BGB headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka.


The four-day conference, concluding August 28, is being led by BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary with a 11-member Indian team, while BGB DG Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui heads the 21-member Bangladeshi delegation.

Talks will centre on preventing border killings, push-ins, illegal infiltration, and smuggling of drugs, arms and other contraband. Other priorities include halting unauthorised construction within 150 yards of the border, preserving riverbanks, fair water-sharing of common rivers, and joint steps under the Integrated Border Management Plan. The agenda also covers Bangladesh’s concerns over “anti-Bangladesh propaganda in Indian media” and broader bilateral border issues.

The Bangladesh side includes officials from the Office of the Chief Adviser, Home, Foreign and Shipping ministries, Roads Division, Land Survey Department, Joint Rivers Commission, and Narcotics Control Department. The Indian team has senior BSF officials along with representatives from the Home and External Affairs Ministries and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The last DG-level talks were held in Delhi in February. The Dhaka meeting continues the dialogue with BGB stressing “the country’s and the people’s interests.”

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dhaka seeks US action over AL vandalism near Bangladesh consulate in New York

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh jails to be renamed ‘Correction Services’ amid major reforms

Aug 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Japan and China for Bilateral talks and SCO Summit

Aug 26, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Warfare evolving rapidly, need to anticipate new threats: Rajnath Singh

27 August 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Asia Cup Hockey Championship nears as teams arrive in Rajgir

27 August 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CAIT Organises Trader’s Conference on Next-Gen GST Reforms in Delhi

27 August 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mohan Bhagwat lnaugurates lecture series on 100 Years of RSS

27 August 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!