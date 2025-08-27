Dhaka seeks US action over AL vandalism near Bangladesh consulate in New York

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Consulate General in New York has formally sought US intervention after leaders and activists of the ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s political party Awami League (AL) allegedly attempted to attack the mission and interim information adviser Mahfuj Alam during a community event on Sunday.

In a press release issued Monday, the consulate said letters had been sent to the New York Police, the city’s mayor and the US State Department’s local office, urging action against those involved. The NYPD, it added, had collected photos and video evidence of “destabilising activities” by AL activists and assured the mission of legal steps.

The incident occurred during a discussion session marking the first anniversary of last year’s July Uprising, attended by about 150 members of the Bangladeshi diaspora. Adviser Mahfuj Alam was the chief guest. At the consulate’s request, New York police had deployed additional personnel before the programme began.

According to the consulate, from 5pm a group of AL activists and affiliates gathered outside the building “with the intent to disrupt the event and attack the chief guest.” They shouted anti-government slogans, used abusive language against officials and participants of the uprising, and even chased arriving guests to stop them from entering. Eggs were thrown at invitees, while others struck a glass door of a neighbouring office in the same building, leaving cracks.

Police intervened at that point and detained several protesters. “Supporters of the fallen fascist government” remained outside the consulate with party flags until midnight, allegedly hoping to attack Mahfuj Alam on his way out, the release claimed.

The consulate, however, clarified that contrary to AL’s “false propaganda” on social media, the adviser was unharmed. “The information adviser entered via a designated route, participated in the event, and left without any incident. After his departure, police cleared the area,” it said. It also urged the community not to be misled by “misinformation and propaganda on social media and other platforms,” reiterating that the demonstrators had failed in their attempt to disrupt the programme.