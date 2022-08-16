NGOs & Changemakers honoured with AMP National Award for Social Excellence 2022

Press Release

Winners of 2nd AMP National Awards for Social Excellence (NASE) 2022 was

announced on Independence Day, 15th August in a function graced by honourable guests and large gathering of participants from across India.

More than 2000 NGOs and individuals were nominated, out of which close to 380 were

shortlisted for the various Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Maulana Arshad Madani,

renowned Islamic Scholar and Principal – Darul Uloom Deoband, for his immense

contribution to the welfare of the people of the country cutting across Community and

Religious lines.

The Omar Khatani Special NGO Award was given to Sofia Educational and Welfare

Society.

14 National level NGOs and 82 State level NGOs were given Best NGO Award. 88 NGOs

from different states who performed well but could not make it to the Best NGOs list

were given Special Jury Awards.

Following are the NGOs (in alphabetical order) who were given the Best NGO Award;

 Al-Ameen Mission

 Association of Muslim Doctors (AMD)

 Hamdard National Foundation

 Human Welfare Foundation

 Islamic Centre of India

 Issa Foundation

 Jamiat Open School (Jamiat Ulama E Hind Initiative)

 Millat Foundation for Education Research and Development (MFERD)

 Modern Educational Social & Cultural Organization (MESCO)

 Rahman Foundation

 Rising Beyond The Ceiling

 Sahayata Trust

 Soceity For Bright Future (SBF)

 Zakat Foundation of India

Apart from NGOs, 116 individuals were honoured with the AMP NASE Change Maker

Awards. These are the individuals who went beyond their personal and social

limitations and made a difference in the lives of the underprivileged. Some of the

notable Change Makers who have been honoured are;

 Dr Ruha Shadab

 Prof Farzana Mahdi

 Dr Aqsa Sheikh

 Mohammed Atique Sb.

 Rifat Jawaid

 Alishan Jafri

 Ismat Ara

 Khalida Parveen

 Khushboo Khan

Er. Syed Sadatullah Husaini, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and a Special Guest

at the function said “We should emulate the Quranic & Prophet Muhammad’s teachings

(PBUH) and work for the welfare of all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion”.

He further said we need to bring Creativity and Innovation in solving people’s problems

so that we are able to deliver the benefits to a larger section of the population with

lesser resources and in quicker turnaround time.

Dr. Farah Usmani, International Health & Development Expert and Founder – Rising

Beyond The Ceiling who works for removing gender biases in India and raise the

visibility of women achievers said “Women just need one mentor or a support to

encourage them in their quest for excellence. We just need to involve them in various social

welfare endeavours and they will be able contribute significantly to the Family and the

Society’s growth.”

Mr. Aamir Edresy, President – AMP, in his keynote address said “The main reason to

honour the NGOs and Changemakers doing excellent work is to reach out to them and

connect with them for larger welfare goals”.

He further said the AMP believes in Collaboration rather than Competition and added

that we would like to learn from the successes of other NGOs working at the local level

and help them in implementing the various successful projects of AMP in their

geographies so maximum people can benefit.

Mr. Farook Siddiqui, Project Head – NGO Connect and the driving force behind the

Awards along with his team, hosted the felicitation programme. He said AMP has been

working on NGO Connect since last 5 years and implementing its 3Es projects in –

Education, Employment Assistance and Empowerment domains. We decided to honour

the NGOs & Changemakers as they are like the Gems & Jewels in the progress of our

Nation.

The 10-member jury which selected the winners were led by Dr. Rihan Khan Suri, Pro

Vic-Chancellor – Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (Govt. of NCR, Delhi) & Mirza

Mobin Beg, Sr. AMP Member and In-charge & Jury Co-ordinator – AMP NASE Awards

2022.