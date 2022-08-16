NGOs & Changemakers honoured with AMP National Award for Social Excellence 2022

Press Release
Winners of 2nd AMP National Awards for Social Excellence (NASE) 2022 was
announced on Independence Day, 15th August in a function graced by honourable guests and large gathering of participants from across India.
More than 2000 NGOs and individuals were nominated, out of which close to 380 were
shortlisted for the various Awards.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Maulana Arshad Madani,
renowned Islamic Scholar and Principal – Darul Uloom Deoband, for his immense
contribution to the welfare of the people of the country cutting across Community and
Religious lines.
The Omar Khatani Special NGO Award was given to Sofia Educational and Welfare
Society.
14 National level NGOs and 82 State level NGOs were given Best NGO Award. 88 NGOs
from different states who performed well but could not make it to the Best NGOs list
were given Special Jury Awards.
Following are the NGOs (in alphabetical order) who were given the Best NGO Award;
Al-Ameen Mission
Association of Muslim Doctors (AMD)
Hamdard National Foundation
Human Welfare Foundation
Islamic Centre of India
Issa Foundation
Jamiat Open School (Jamiat Ulama E Hind Initiative)
Millat Foundation for Education Research and Development (MFERD)
Modern Educational Social & Cultural Organization (MESCO)
Rahman Foundation
Rising Beyond The Ceiling
Sahayata Trust
Soceity For Bright Future (SBF)
Zakat Foundation of India
Apart from NGOs, 116 individuals were honoured with the AMP NASE Change Maker
Awards. These are the individuals who went beyond their personal and social
limitations and made a difference in the lives of the underprivileged. Some of the
notable Change Makers who have been honoured are;
Dr Ruha Shadab
Prof Farzana Mahdi
Dr Aqsa Sheikh
Mohammed Atique Sb.
Rifat Jawaid
Alishan Jafri
Ismat Ara
Khalida Parveen
Khushboo Khan
Er. Syed Sadatullah Husaini, President, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and a Special Guest
at the function said “We should emulate the Quranic & Prophet Muhammad’s teachings
(PBUH) and work for the welfare of all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion”.
He further said we need to bring Creativity and Innovation in solving people’s problems
so that we are able to deliver the benefits to a larger section of the population with
lesser resources and in quicker turnaround time.
Dr. Farah Usmani, International Health & Development Expert and Founder – Rising
Beyond The Ceiling who works for removing gender biases in India and raise the
visibility of women achievers said “Women just need one mentor or a support to
encourage them in their quest for excellence. We just need to involve them in various social
welfare endeavours and they will be able contribute significantly to the Family and the
Society’s growth.”
Mr. Aamir Edresy, President – AMP, in his keynote address said “The main reason to
honour the NGOs and Changemakers doing excellent work is to reach out to them and
connect with them for larger welfare goals”.
He further said the AMP believes in Collaboration rather than Competition and added
that we would like to learn from the successes of other NGOs working at the local level
and help them in implementing the various successful projects of AMP in their
geographies so maximum people can benefit.
Mr. Farook Siddiqui, Project Head – NGO Connect and the driving force behind the
Awards along with his team, hosted the felicitation programme. He said AMP has been
working on NGO Connect since last 5 years and implementing its 3Es projects in –
Education, Employment Assistance and Empowerment domains. We decided to honour
the NGOs & Changemakers as they are like the Gems & Jewels in the progress of our
Nation.
The 10-member jury which selected the winners were led by Dr. Rihan Khan Suri, Pro
Vic-Chancellor – Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (Govt. of NCR, Delhi) & Mirza
Mobin Beg, Sr. AMP Member and In-charge & Jury Co-ordinator – AMP NASE Awards
2022.