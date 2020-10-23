Next 3 months will be decisive to contain COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan

BISHSHEWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today reviewed COVID-19 preparedness and measures for ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour with the Health and Medical Education Ministers and other senior officials of Uttar Pradesh held a meeting through video conference.

Dr Vardhan informed that in the last three months, the country has seen significant improvement in the COVID parameters.

He said, from recording over 95 thousand cases in a day, the Covid cases have substantially reduced to less than 55 thousand cases in a day.

He said, the Recovery Rate of India is nearing 90 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate is also declining.

He said, CFR stands at 1.51 per cent and is moving towards the target of below one per cent.

He further added, that the number of active cases are less than 7 lakh and the doubling rate has increased to 97.2 days, as of now.

Dr. Vardhan stated that the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the situation of COVID in the country.

He also informed that Uttar Pradesh has fatality rate of 1.46 which is less than the National Average.

The Recovery Rate of the State is 92.2 per cent and the positivity rate is 3.44 per cent.