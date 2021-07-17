‘Next 100 to 125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19’: NITI Aayog

AMN / WEB DESK

Member Health in NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul has said that the next 100 to 125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19. Briefing media yesterday, he said the world is moving towards a third wave of Covid and even the Prime Minister has mentioned this and said it is a warning that everything cannot be taken for granted.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a target to stall the third wave of the pandemic and it is possible. Dr Paul said, leaving the North and South American regions, all other WHO regions are moving from bad to worse. He said Spain has registered a 64 per cent rise in the weekly number of coronavirus cases, while the Netherlands has witnessed a 300 per cent increase in the figure. Dr Paul said, If we look at Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, the system was stable but there has been an increase. If we look at the data of Africa, there has been a rise in the number of cases by 50 per cent.