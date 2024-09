The Consulate General of India in New York has informed the Indian American community that no new changes have been introduced in the recent past for OCI cardholders. In a social media post, the Consulate General said that news reports claiming restrictions have been placed on OCI cardholders are false. It said the provisions of the Gazette notification dated March 4, 2021, regarding the rights of OCI cardholders, continue to remain in force.

Post navigation