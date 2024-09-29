THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Jamaican PM to make historic visit to India

Sep 29, 2024

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr. Andrew Holness, will embark on an official visit to India from September 30 to October 3, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit marks Dr. Holness’s first to India and the first-ever bilateral visit by a Jamaican Prime Minister to the country.

The two leaders, who have previously met on the sidelines of various multilateral forums, will hold delegation-level talks during the visit. PM Holness is also scheduled to meet with President and Vice President and engage with other high-ranking officials and business leaders. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during this visit, further enhancing bilateral cooperation.

India and Jamaica enjoy a long history of strong cultural and historical ties, underpinned by their shared colonial past, commitment to democratic values, and mutual love for cricket. The visit is anticipated to boost diplomatic relations and strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.

