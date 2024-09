In Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) today confirmed the death of one of its senior commanders, Abbas Nilforoushan, in Israel’s recent attacks on Lebanon’s capital Beirut. In a statement carried by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said Nilforoushan, who was serving as a military adviser in Lebanon, attained martyrdom in terrorist attacks on Friday in Beirut, during which Hezbollah’s top leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was also killed.

