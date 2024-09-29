THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US announces agreement with Iraqi government to end military mission fighting IS group

Sep 28, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has announced an agreement with the Iraqi government to end the military mission of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group by next year. Briefing reporters yesterday, US officials stated that the agreement will result in a two-phase transition for the troops assigned to Iraq, beginning this month. However, they emphasised that some troops will remain in the country as part of an evolving military mission, and the counter-ISIS operations will continue.

In the first phase, running through September 2025, the coalition mission against ISIS will conclude, and forces will leave some longstanding bases. In the second phase, the US will continue to operate in some capacity from Iraq until at least 2026 to support counter-ISIS operations in Syria. The announcement comes at a particularly contentious time for the Middle East, as an escalating conflict between Israel and two Iranian-backed militant groups, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, threatens a broader regional war.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

News reports claiming restrictions placed on OCI cardholders are false: Consulate General of India

Sep 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli air raid

Sep 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

ICJ orders Israel to ensure immediate food supply to Gaza

Sep 28, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

India beat Nepal 4-2 to Reach SAFF U-17 Championship Final

September 28, 2024
SPORTS

SAI Centre Kargil lift winners trophy at 1st Ladakh Police Taekwondo Tournament

September 28, 2024
CAMPUS

President Droupadi Murmu expresses concern over atrocities against women

September 28, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ

Rahmani30 Celebrates Success of Arsalaan Mallick in Türkiye Scholarships Programme

September 28, 2024