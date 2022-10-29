New technologies pose serious challenge for security architecture: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today, said that threat of terrorism was growing and expanding in Asia and Africa and new emerging technologies have posed a serious challenge before the security architecture.

Speaking at the plenary session of the United Nations Security Council special meeting of the counter-terrorism committee on ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’ in New Delhi, minister said, terrorism remains one of the gravest threats to humanity. He said, new emerging technologies like virtual private networks, encrypted messaging services, virtual currencies have thrown up new challenges for governments and regulatory bodies due to their vulnerability to misuse by non-state actors. He said, terrorists and lone wolf attackers enhanced their capabilities by gaining access to new technologies in recent years. He said, they use technology and money to attack freedom, tolerance, and progress.

The External Affairs Minister pointed out that the internet and social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the toolkit of terrorists and militant groups for spreading propaganda, radicalization, and conspiracy theories aimed at destabilising societies.

He also highlighted the dangers posed by the use of unmanned aerial systems by terrorist groups and organized criminal networks. Terrorist groups are using unmanned aerial platforms, such as drones and quadcopters for the cross-border trafficking of drugs and arms and for carrying out terrorist attacks. He said, drones have been used by terrorist groups to monitor the movements of security forces and UN peacekeepers in Africa, making them vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Dr. Jaishankar said, counter-terrorism has become one of the top priorities during the country’s present tenure in United Nations Security Council. The UN Security Council has evolved an important architecture, built primarily around the counter-terrorism sanctions regime to combat terrorism. He said, this has been very effective in putting those countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a State-funded enterprise.

Dr. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthen international efforts to combat terrorism, including combating the use of new and emerging technologies.

India as the Chair of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee is hosting a special meeting on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes in New Delhi. The inaugural session of the meeting was held in Mumbai yesterday.