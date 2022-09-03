New strain of monkeypox identified in United Kingdom

WEB DESK

A new strain of Monkeypox has been identified in the UK, the country’s health authorities said. British health authorities confirmed that an individual has been diagnosed with monkeypox linked to recent travel to West Africa. The individual has been admitted to the High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in line with standing advice from the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens (ACDP). Contact tracing of close contacts of the individual is underway. So far, no further linked cases have been identified.