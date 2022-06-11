New school building inaugurated in Sarlahi, Nepal under grant assistance from India

AMN/ WEB DESK

Under the grant assistance from India, a new school building, Shree Faud Singh Janta Secondary School in Sarlahi District, Nepal, was inaugurated today, stated the Embassy in a press release.

Minister for Social Development of Madhesh Province of Nepal, Nawal Kishor Sah Sudi and Consulate General of India in Nepal Nitesh Kumar jointly inaugurated the two-storey building. The building built under the Government of India’s grant assistance of NPR 7.83 million in the education sector is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal.