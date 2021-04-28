New law giving sweeping powers to L-G comes into force in Delhi

AGENCIES / New Delhi

The New law giving sweeping powers to L-G has come into force in Delhi The Centre had notified the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, increasing powers of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and giving him primacy over the elected government in the city.

The amended Act comes into force from April 27.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th day of April 2021, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force.”

As per the provisions of the amended law that was passed by Parliament in the Budget session and cleared in the Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24, the “government” in Delhi means the “Lieutenant Governor”, who has been given sweeping powers.

It also provides that the opinion of the L-G “shall be obtained” on all such matters as may be specified by the L-G, before taking any executive action on decisions of the Council of Ministers of the Delhi government.

The notification comes at a time when the Centre and Delhi government are sparring over dealing with issues related to management of Covid pandemic in the national capital, including the supply of medical oxygen in hospitals.

The Act amends the GNCT of Delhi Act, 1991, a legislation that provides framework for functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and re-defines Delhi Government as the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

It curbs the Delhi Assembly’s power to conduct its proceedings as per the rules of procedure made by it. It provides that the Rules made by the Delhi Legislative Assembly to regulate the procedure and conduct of business in the Assembly must be consistent with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha.

The Act also prohibits the Legislative Assembly from making any rule to enable itself or its Committees to: (i) consider the matters of day-to-day administration of the NCT of Delhi and (ii) conduct any inquiry in relation to administrative decisions.