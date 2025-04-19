Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

New Delhi slams Pakistan for longstanding misuse of OIC platform for anti-India propaganda

Apr 19, 2025

India slammed Pakistan for the misuse of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform. Briefing the media in New Delhi this evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said it is a longstanding habit of Islamabad, and New Delhi has regularly spoken out against it and raised the issue with friends and partners in the OIC.

He said there is a certain view about the shenanigans that Pakistan practices in the OIC, which is shared by colleagues and friends among other member states. He added that India will continue to share its views and bring to their attention what exactly it thinks of these attempts that Pakistan habitually makes.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, the Foreign Secretary said it is going to be a significant area of discussion. He noted that the Prime Minister has articulated India’s position on the need for dialogue to address and resolve the issue, encouraging the principal protagonists to sit around the table and find a solution. New Delhi is glad to see some of that happening, and it is good that a partner such as Saudi Arabia is once again involved in this exercise.

