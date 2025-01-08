The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

New airport terminal at Prayagraj will be functional from Jan 15

Jan 9, 2025
New airport terminal at Prayagraj will be functional from 15th Jan says Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the new terminal of Prayagraj Airport will start functioning by 15 January. The Union Minister of State said this after an inspection of Prayagraj Airport and a review meeting with the officials in Prayagraj today. Mr. Mohol said that the number of night landings of the aircraft will be increased, and if required, the number of flights will also be increased as per the convenience of the passengers.

The Union Minister of State informed that officials have been instructed to pay special attention so that the devotees coming to Maha Kumbh do not face any inconvenience at the airport. During his visit to Prayagraj, Mr Mohol also visited the Kumbh Mela area and took a bath in the Sangam. The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will start on 13 January and will continue till 26 February 2025.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jitendra Singh hails inauguration of Jammu Railway division as historic milestone

Jan 6, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Prashant Kishor taken into custody over BPSC row

Jan 6, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

MP High Court to hear Union Carbide waste burning case on Feb 18

Jan 6, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

जम्मू और श्रीनगर को जोड़ने वाली रेलवे लाइन का निर्माण पूरा: अश्विनी वैष्णव

9 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

महाकुंभ भारत की समृद्ध संस्कृति को प्रदर्शित करने का एक बहुत ही खास अवसर: गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत

9 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

विदेश सचिव विक्रम मिश्री और अफगानिस्‍तान के विदेश मंत्री मावलावी आमिर खान मुत्‍तकी ने दुबई में की मुलाकात

9 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

New airport terminal at Prayagraj will be functional from Jan 15

9 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment