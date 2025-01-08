New airport terminal at Prayagraj will be functional from Jan 15

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of State for Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said that the new terminal of Prayagraj Airport will start functioning by 15 January. The Union Minister of State said this after an inspection of Prayagraj Airport and a review meeting with the officials in Prayagraj today. Mr. Mohol said that the number of night landings of the aircraft will be increased, and if required, the number of flights will also be increased as per the convenience of the passengers.

The Union Minister of State informed that officials have been instructed to pay special attention so that the devotees coming to Maha Kumbh do not face any inconvenience at the airport. During his visit to Prayagraj, Mr Mohol also visited the Kumbh Mela area and took a bath in the Sangam. The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will start on 13 January and will continue till 26 February 2025.