Jitendra Singh hails inauguration of Jammu Railway division as historic milestone

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh today lauded the inauguration of a new chapter in Indian Railways at the inauguration of the Jammu Railway division as a historic milestone, stating that it will prove significant for the rural heartlands of Kashmir and the broader development of the region.

Dr. Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for transforming this vision into reality. Speaking at the event at Jammu, Dr. Singh reflected on the long journey leading to this achievement, recalling that the railway station had witnessed its first train arrival in 1972, over five decades ago. He noted that the gap between that milestone and today’s achievement raises important questions. Perhaps it was destiny that we had to wait over 50 years, until the advent of PM Modi’s leadership, to witness this moment. Dr. Singh further said, it was under his guidance that this dream, once considered impossible, has now been fulfilled. Dr. Singh expressed optimism about the project’s impact, emphasizing that it will open new horizons of development for the region.