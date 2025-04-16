Netanyahu visits Gaza, vows to escalate operations against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited northern Gaza yesterday and vowed to intensify military operations against Hamas until all war objectives are achieved. He was accompanied by the country’s Defence Minister, head of the military and other senior officials. The visit came as Gaza-based health authorities reported that the death toll from the 18-month Israeli offensive had surpassed 51,000. Mr Netanyahu praised Israeli troops for what he called a remarkable job.’

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has continued its strikes on the Gaza Strip. According to Gaza-based health authorities, an Israeli airstrike hit the gate of a hospital in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, killing at least one medic and injuring nine other patients and medical staff. An Israeli military spokesperson stated that the strike targeted the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and a combat zone commander.

Yesterday, Mr Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state, reaffirming his long-held stance amid growing international support for a two-state solution. In a phone call, Netanyahu expressed strong opposition to Palestinian statehood, calling it a major reward for terrorism.’ He warned that a Palestinian state established just minutes from Israeli cities would become a stronghold of Iranian terrorism.