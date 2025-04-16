Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trump accuses China of backing out of Boeing deal

Apr 16, 2025
US President Trump accuses China of backing out of Boeing deal

US President Donald Trump has accused China of backing out of a significant aircraft agreement with Boeing after Chinese authorities reportedly instructed domestic airlines to halt new deliveries from the American aerospace giant. The reported directive from Beijing also includes a suspension of purchases of related parts and equipment of jet from US companies. The move is widely seen as a response to mounting US tariffs on Chinese goods. Mr Trump did not provide details on the scope or value of the alleged deal.

Mr Trump has also criticised China for allegedly failing to uphold its commitments under a prior trade truce negotiated during his first term. According to Mr. Trump, the deal rewarded US-based farmers with 28 billion US dollars. He blamed former US President Joe Biden for not enforcing it.

The US President escalated the trade war by imposing sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods, raising levies to 145 per cent. In response, Beijing hit back with countermeasures, including a 125 per cent tariff on a broad range of US products.

