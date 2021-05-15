Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli forms minority government

WEB DESK

Nepal’s Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli has formed a minority government after opposition parties failed to form a coalition, days after he lost a vote of confidence in Parliament. Mr Oli took the oath of office and secrecy in a ceremony at Sheetal Niwas yesterday afternoon as Parliamentary leader of Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), the biggest political party in terms of number of seats in the Nepal Parliament. President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed Mr Oli as Prime Minister on Thursday evening as he is the leader of the largest party in Parliament.

Mr Oli has now become Prime Minister for the third time. He is the 43rd Prime Minister of Nepal. Along with Mr Oli, cabinet members under his administration also took an oath of secrecy. Mr Oli has not inducted any new face in his new Cabinet. All those who were part of his cabinet prior to the confidence motion have been given continuity in the cabinet.