Nepal’s EC intensifies preparation for elections of Provincial, Federal Parliaments

Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Nepal, the Election Commission(EC) has said that it has intensified the preparation for the upcoming elections of the Provincial and Federal Parliaments. The Elections will be held on the 20th of November. Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya informed that EC had called for the registration of the political parties willing to participate in the election.

Local media reported that international organizations have also been called for election observation in order to hold the election in a free and fair manner. The Commission said that around 10,825 polling stations will be set up for voting.

