Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India from Apr 1

AMN

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba will be visiting India from 1st to 3rd April. Sources said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the 2nd of April. Besides official engagements, he will also visit Varanasi. This will be his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming Prime Minister in July last year. He has visited India in each of his four earlier stints as Prime Minister. The most recent visit in his capacity as Prime Minister was in 2017.

Sources said this visit is in the tradition of periodic high level exchanges between the two countries. It would give an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including development and economic partnership, trade, cooperation in health sector, power, connectivity, people to people links and other issues of mutual interest.