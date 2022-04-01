Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba arrives in Delhi on 3-day visit to India

AMN

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is accompanied by his wife Dr. Arzu Deuba and a high-level delegation. In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, this is his first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in July last year.

Mr. Deuba will call on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with Prime Minister Modi tomorrow. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also call on the Prime Minister of Nepal. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, Mr. Deuba will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

India and Nepal enjoy age-old and special ties of friendship and cooperation. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation.